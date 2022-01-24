Barney Allis Plaza in downtown KC could see $112M revamp soon

Kansas City officials and design-build team members have unveiled the latest mix of features and an estimated cost for a long-awaited remake of Barney Allis Plaza and its deteriorating underground parking garage.

With the Kansas City Council’s go-ahead this spring, workers in June could begin design work on a $112.4 million revitalization of the city-owned plaza at 12th and Central streets.

A two-year construction process then could begin in the fall, in time for a winter 2024 grand opening, officials told the city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee during a presentation Wednesday morning.

About two years ago, engineers identified a “magnitude of code violations” within the 970-space garage after a large amount of loose debris fell on an unoccupied vehicle.

Kansas City made temporary repairs that so far have cost about $3 million on measures like structural patches and steel supports. The lowest level has been closed indefinitely within the three-level garage, which at 67 years is almost twice as old as its expected lifespan.

While the plaza garage is stable, it remains on “life support” and must be demolished, City Architect James Freed said. Officials have no reason to anticipate a structural “significant failure,” but he said such an occurrence could risk the garage’s perimeter walls and the three floors attached to them.