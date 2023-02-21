KANSAS CITY, Mo. —SONIC Drive-Ins are adding a taste of Kansas City to the menu.

The popular fast food chain is debuting BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots at some of its 3,500 drive-in restaurant locations, and are now available in the Kansas City area.

SONIC says the tots have a savory-sweet coating similar to barbecue potato chips.

“At SONIC, we love combining different flavors and textures to create unique, craveable items,” Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC, said. “Our new BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots are a tasty twist on the classic SONIC Tots with the crispy, tangy and salty goodness of a BBQ potato chip – taking our Tots to a whole new level!”

The new BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots are only available through the SONIC app until Feb. 26. Starting Monday, they will be available to customers nationwide who do not use the app.

Orders start at $2.59. The tots are only available through April 30, or while supplies last.

The BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots may not be the only creation SONIC has planned for guests this year.

Sonic is also considering adding dill pickle ranch seasoned tots, sweet heat seasoned tots, and garlic parmesan seasoned tots, according to restaurantbusinessonline.com.