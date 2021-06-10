Beach-themed café opens in Leawood, latest from Made in KC

Picture of Outta The Blue’s interior, courtesy of Made in KC.

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Made in Kansas City debuted a new brand Wednesday with the opening of Outta the Blue café at Leawood’s Park Place.

The beach-themed café at 5291 W. 116th Place draws inspiration from Made in KC’s Front Range Coffeehouse & Provisions, Made in KC partner Keith Bradley told the Kansas City Business Journal. Front Range has a rustic cabin and mountain theme.

“We wanted to take that experience from the mountains and pair it with the ocean,” he said.

Outta the Blue had a soft opening this morning, June 10. Their menu includes standard coffee shop selections as well as a variety of craft juices, island-standard cocktails and various sandwiches.

“KC’s little oasis Outta the Blue is a breezy beach café,” the website states.” Escape your day-to-day and join us in our little slice of paradise in South KC’s Park Place.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android