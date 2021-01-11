Beer and barbecue shop with hundreds of options expanding to Kansas City this spring

A barbecue and craft beer-focused retailer and eatery is expanding to Kansas City.

BeerSauce Shop, which launched in 2017 in St. Louis suburb of St. Peters, plans a March opening at 1219 W. 103rd St. in Kansas City’s Watts Mill Shopping Plaza. The opening will bring its store count to four, all in Missouri.

Beyond its enthusiast classes, part of what sets BeerSauce Shop apart is a plethora of options.

In the libations category, it features a rotating selection of more than 500 craft beers on shelves, plus 60 local and regional whiskeys available in bottles and by the glass. Plus, there’s 22 beers on draft and a rotating selection of hundreds of barbecue sauces, condiments, pickles, hot sauces and rubs.

“We’ll have some 60 new beers land on the shelves each week ­— about 25 of those are allocated beers that have never been released before. Plus, we’re always finding the latest draft brews to fill our taps,” BeerSauce owner Andrew Tessmer said in a release.

“Another exciting part of our beer program are collaborations, which allow us to work with some of our favorite breweries to bring original, premium, never-before-released-beers exclusively to BeerSauce Shop.”