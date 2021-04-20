BeerKC purchases Port Fonda in Westport with reopening in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Westport restaurant will reopen under new ownership.

BeerKC Restaurant Group purchased Mexican restaurant Port Fonda and plans to open under new management in June.

BeerKC co-owner Mark Kelpe said much of the menu will remain the same.

“We’re thrilled to add Port Fonda to our culinary lineup,” Kelpe said. “We’re committed to the authenticity and creativity that went into every recipe that created a strong local following, as well as national acclaim.”

Last February, The Pitch spoke to employees of the restaurant, who alleged mismanagement, harassment and abuse on the part of the former owners. Then, last June, Port Fonda closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

BeerKC has hired a new executive chef and will follow all health protocols when Port Fonda re-opens in mid-June.

“Our first priority is the safety of our team, and concern for our guests,” said James Westphal, BeerKC co-owner. “We take that very seriously.”

BeerKC also owns Beer Kitchen, Char Bar and Mickey’s Hideaway in the Westport area.

