KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clearly knows a thing or two about barbecue.

The best barbecue restaurants in Kansas and Missouri can both be found in the Kansas City area, according to a new report.

Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list features not one but two local barbecue spots.

On the Missouri side, Q39 was selected as the top barbecue restaurant in the state. Food Network’s Sara Ventiera writes that chef and pitmaster Rob Magee is what sets Q39 apart from other restaurants.

After graduating from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, he worked in high-end dining for three decades. Eventually, Magee got into competitive barbecue and started collecting trophies.

Now, Q39 has locations on 39th Street in Midtown Kansas City and at Antioch Road and College Boulevard in Overland Park. Food Network notes this barbecue spot draws some big crowds, so be prepared to wait.

On the other side of the state line, Joe’s Kansas City took the top spot in Kansas.

“Ask any barbecue fan where to sample some bona fide Kansas City ’cue and one name is sure to come up again and again: Joe’s,” Ventiera wrote.

In fact, Joe’s Kansas City is frequently considered one of the top barbecue restaurants in the United States.

The original location opened in 1996 in an old KCK gas station, which is still a favorite for residents and guests to visit today. Now, Joe’s also has locations in Olathe and Leawood.