KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday may simply be too cold for some Chiefs fans to watch the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, why not head inside?

Yelp KC shares its list of the best places to watch a Chiefs game in Kansas City.

The company said it used an algorithm to analyze things like the best overall reviews, best place to watch football, best place to hold a watch party, and other factors.

KC Bier Company is one of the top on Yelp’s list.

While it’s primarily a wholesale brewery, KC Bier Co. also has a tasting room. The company creates German-style beer with imported ingredients.

KC Bier Co. brewed a special bier called Arrowhead Lager for the Chiefs playoffs run.

“We have sold out of our bottles, but you can come in this weekend. On Sunday, if you wear your Chiefs gear, you will get $1 off a half-liter of that beer,” Steve Holle, KC Bier Co., said.

Other places on Yelp KC’s list include:

Find the entire list at @YelpKC on Instagram.