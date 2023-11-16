KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Popular ice cream brand Betty Rae’s is coming to a Kansas City-area grocery store near you.

Several of their top flavors will now be available by the pint at 28 Cosentino-owned Price Chopper, SunFresh and Cosentino’s Market locations across the metro.

You can find a list of Cosentino grocery stores here.

Betty Rae’s fans can find the following flavors: Butter Pecan, Chocolate Brownie, Cookies and Cream, Cookie Dough, Peppermint Bark, Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Bean.

The news comes just less than two months after Betty Rae’s opened its third location in Olathe.

It’s all part of the plans new Betty Rae’s owner Matt Shatto, who’s also vice president of Shatto Milk Company, announced when he took over the company earlier this year.

Betty Rae’s was recently named one of the top 100 ice cream shops in the country, according to Yelp.