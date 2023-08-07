Picture of Betty Rae’s in the River Market – Photo by Travis Meier

OLATHE, Kan. — A popular Kansas City ice cream shop is coming to Johnson County.

Just a few months after taking over as owner of Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, Shatto Milk Company Vice President Matt Shatto announced Betty Rae’s will open a third location in Olathe.

Shatto said Betty Rae’s hopes to open the new location, near Kansas Highway 10 and Ridgeview Road, by the end of September.

In the coming weeks before the opening, Betty Rae’s plans to hold pop-up events to show the Olathe community what’s to come.

Betty Rae’s already operates two stores in the River Market and Waldo neighborhoods of Kansas City.

When Shatto took ownership, he said he plans to open new locations and bring the brand to Kansas City-area grocery stores.

Betty Rae’s was recently named one of the top 100 ice cream shops in the country, according to Yelp.