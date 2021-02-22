Betty Rae’s ice cream store announces reopening in spring 2021

JT Daniels says his favorite mural, despite being lactose intolerant, is his creation at Betty Rae’s in the River Market.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular ice cream store with locations in the River Market and Waldo neighborhoods has announced it will reopen after several months of uncertainty.

The company is eyeing an opening in spring 2021, according to a post on social media. There isn’t an official opening date yet.

“Kansas City, we are beyond excited and humbled to announce the reopening of Betty Rae’s this spring under new ownership,” the post states.

Several more recent posts from the previous management have since been deleted, including two Instagram posts alluding to past personal and financial issues.

“2020 finally caught up with us,” a previous post stated in January. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to serve you ice cream again, but it won’t be in the near future.”

Just a little more than a month later, and a team of employees is shown posing in front of the River Market shop.

“The vision and desire to serve you all delicious ice cream remains the same; as does the goal to be more than just an ice cream shop to KC,” the posts states. “Stay tuned for opportunities to join the team and an official reopening date.”

Betty Rae’s first opened five years ago in Waldo. Since then, it has grown by a store and amassed thousands of devoted fans and social media followers.