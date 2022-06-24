KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick Charity Weekend returns to Kansas City for the first time in two years.

The event includes a live variety show and online auction that raises thousands of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital annually.

This year’s Big Slick auction has some impressive options and packages if you’re looking to place a bid.

The most lucrative may be the exclusive 2023 NFL Draft option. The winning bid will have the option to stand on the NFL Draft stage on Day 3 and actually announce the Chiefs pick. The package also includes a two night stay at Kansas City’s Loews Hotel.

KU fans can also bid on the chance to attend a game at Allen Fieldhouse with Rob Riggle. The winner will also meet Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self, receive a limited edition 2021-2022 National Championship Bourbon produced by J. Rieger & Co. signed by Self, and a basketball autographed by the 2021-22 NCAA National Championship Team.

More of a movie buff than a sports fan? Paul Rudd has bidders covered. One top bidder and a guest will fly to Los Angeles in February 2023 to attend the premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” with Rudd. This item will be auctioned off during the 6 p.m. VIP Party prior to the show.

Fans can also bid on tickets to the Jimmy Fallon Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, or the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among others.

Attend a Sheryl Crow concert with an exclusive meet and greet in Los Angeles, bid on tickets to experience Saturday Night Live in person, or have “the last dab” with “Hot Ones” show host Sean Evans with the Big Slick celebrities on stage. These experiences will also be auctioned off during the VIP Party.

There are also experiences and items that are more reasonably priced. Have drinks with “Norm” from “Cheers” at Boulevard Brewing for $125 or get an autographed Big Slick poster.

Tickets to Saturday night’s show at T-Mobile Center are still available. They start at $75 per person for standard seating. Higher priced tickets are also available.

More information about the show and auction is available online at BigSlickKC.org.

