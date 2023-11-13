OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The new, larger Whole Foods location in Overland Park is set to open its doors this week.

The natural and organic foods chain plans to open its new location at 11900 Metcalf Ave. at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

On opening morning, Whole Foods will offer local samples, free coffee and live music. The first 300 customers in line will receive a tote bag and a coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.

The new Whole Foods will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The new store in the Overland Crossing shopping center is over 10,000 square feet bigger than the store it’s replacing at 6621 W. 119th St., according to the company.

The new location will feature an upgraded coffee bar; increased seating inside and outside; and an expanded prepared foods section featuring sushi, self-serve pizza and made-to-order sandwiches.

Whole Foods will also feature more than 750 items from the Kansas City metro, including chocolates from Christopher Elbow, chips and tortillas from Yoli Tortilleria, grass-fed beef from Redger Farms, craft beer from Free State Brewing Company, and more.

The new location is part of the Overland Crossing development, which also includes a new Nordstrom Rack store, Five Below, Golf Galaxy and Burlington.

As for the old Whole Foods in Overland Park, the Kansas City Star reports it will become a PGA Tour Superstore, selling golf gear and other sports apparel. It will be the company’s first location in the Kansas City area.