Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit that provides resources to eliminate health barriers for the metro area’s underserved populations.

The organization will use the one-time donation to invest in affordable housing and homeownership initiatives, which are a key part of health, the nonprofit said in a release. It also will use the funding to help increase the number of people of color in the region’s health sciences workforce. Health Forward will study how to use the money in those areas.

“We will use this gift to repair and rebuild systems that shape a region in which all can participate, where people who are working hard to make ends meet prosper, where people of color are free from the structural racism that creates disparate health outcomes and where the conditions in rural communities don’t hinder their health,” Health Forward CEO Qiana Thomason said in the release. “We appreciate the trust Ms. Scott has placed in us to deepen our impact across the Kansas City region.”

Health Forward was selected for the donation after a rigorous process, the release said. The organization was chosen because of its focus on racial equity and economic inclusion. Health Forward, with assets of $855.42 million, awarded $28.64 million in grants in 2020, the most recent year available.