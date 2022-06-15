KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area barbecue team won the chance to have millions of people taste test its creations, while making a name for itself in Kansas City.

Judges named Black Magic the winner of the inaugural “Made for KC BBQ Championship.” Black Magic earned the best overall scores in chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket categories during the competition last weekend.

As the winner, Black Magic won a one-year license agreement for recipes and a $25,000 prize.

Outstanding Hospitality Management Group, or OHM, hosted the competition. The city selected the group to run concessions for the new KCI Airport terminal.

The terminal will include a space for a competition BBQ themed restaurant. Food using Black Magic’s recipes will be sold in the space for the first year the terminal is open, including during the 2023 NFL Draft.

OHM said it plans to hold the competition to name a different barbecue team each year.

