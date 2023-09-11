KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Restaurant Week is underway in Kansas City, with over 20 Black-owned businesses are participating.

This is the fourth year of the annual restaurant week in Kansas City. Local favorites like Gates Bar-B-Q, Ruby Jean’s Juicery, Soiree Steak & Oyster House and more are participating.

Black Restaurant Week started in Houston in 2016 as a way to support Black chefs, many of whom wanted to share their African and Caribbean cuisine with others.

It’s working. Black Restaurant Week has spread throughout the country, and here in Kansas City, Black-owned restaurants are seeing a surge in sales.

“In the beginning, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, what is this?’ type-of-situation, and I’ve seen it every single year grow, grow, grow, grow,” said Isaac Collins, Yogurtini owner.

“And now Black entrepreneurs who are not a part of it are chomping at the bit to be a part of it now, so it’s really cool.”

Black Restaurant Week runs through Sept. 24. You can find a full list of the participating Kansas City area restaurants here.