When the pandemic hit in 2020, businesses like Black & Veatch implemented plans quickly, sending employees home.

Now, the Overland Park-based engineering firm is ready to transform its “Working in New Ways” model to more of a hybrid after the first of the year, CEO Mario Azar said.

The move is receiving a bit of blowback from professionals who were under the impression that the virtual model had become the new status quo.

As the pandemic started, Black & Veatch deployed a hybrid model, but Azar said it eventually evolved into a virtual model that the company never really came out of. The offices remained empty, people were gone, and Azar said connections were also lost.

Come 2023, employees who live within 50 miles of a Black & Veatch office now will report in person three days a week. In addition, the core hours during those in-office workdays will be from 9-3, providing desired flexibility for families. The firm reports having almost 2,500 metro-area employees.

