Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City’s move to a new headquarters should provide a major shot in the arm for the Downtown Loop. It also offers creative development minds a chance to dramatically improve the location the insurer vacates.

The property surrounding Blue KC’s current headquarters — east of Union Station at 2301 Main St. — has captured the imaginations of local planners for more than a decade.

The possibilities potentially in play include new apartments along Kansas City’s streetcar line, more offices near Crown Center and maybe even a “land swap” reimagination of nearby Washington Square Park.

“It’s a great opportunity for a company, or multiple companies, to come in or a master developer to rethink how that works (for what) could be really a multifaceted campus,” said Katherine Carttar, executive director of Urban Land Institute Kansas City and former economic development director of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

Blue KC plans to move its headquarters to the 18-story 1400KC building by early 2025. The insurer, which has 1,400 local employees, hasn’t shared plans for One Pershing Square, the building it will leave.