Blue Koi Noodles & Dumplings closing 39th Street location due to staffing shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Midtown Kansas City restaurant is closing its doors permanently due to what owners say is a lack of staffing.

Blue Koi Noodles & Dumplings closed its 39th Street location Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the owners said the closure was due to lack of staffing. They are also consolidating their efforts at their Leawood location.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have called the 39th Street home. Restaurant staffing has always been challenging. The current shortage has been extreme. We have always believed in serving you with the highest quality of food with friendly service in a comfortable setting,” the post read.

“This belief takes a team of devoted people every day to achieve. We owe it to you and ourselves to know the right time to close the doors when the staffing shortage will prevent this location from serving you fully.”

Blue Koi opened their 39th Street location in 2002.

Blue Koi isn’t the only restaurant to leave 39th Street recently.

In March, Bob Wasabi Kitchen announced it would be closing. The sushi restaurant shut down in early May because its lease was ending and the property owner had other plans for the site.

Bob Wasabi said it hopes to relocate by the fall.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android