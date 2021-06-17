Blue Springs announces return of July 4th fireworks show; other cities cancel celebrations

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — People who live in Blue Springs will have an extra reason to celebrate this coming 4th of July.

The city announced it is bringing back its Red, White, and Blue Springs fireworks show. The city canceled the free fireworks show in 2020 because of the pandemic, and in 2019, because of construction at two high schools.

Construction is still underway, so the show has been moved to Blue Springs South High School’s stadium on Adams Dairy Parkway. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on July 4, live music starts at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.

Lee’s Summit canceled its Legacy Blast at Legacy Park for a second year. The city said it hadn’t planned or budgeted money for the massive fireworks show, because of the uncertainty of the coronaviruses.

Legacy Blast will not be taking place in 2021.

Last month, a plan to revive a fireworks show in Northeast Johnson County fizzled. Roeland Park tweeted that the 2021 Northeast Johnson County Fireworks display on July 3, at Bishop Miege High School will not happen this year. The event was also canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from Fairway, Roeland Park, Westwood, Bishop Miege High School and St. Agnes Parish met this spring to discuss logistics and other issues surrounding the event.

The city said it needed a unanimous decision to move forward because of the number of people involved. After talking through the event, they could not reach a decision that everyone supported.

Organizers hope the public fireworks display will return in 2022.

