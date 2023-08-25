Mixed-use development Bluhawk is rounding out its Overland Park site with more retail and restaurant tenants.

In recent months, nine new tenants have opened, including California-based Jinya Ramen Bar, which made its first foray into Kansas and the Kansas City metro.

It has about 50 locations and counting, was founded by a Japanese restaurateur who launched a similar restaurant in Tokyo. He started the U.S.-based chain to satiate his craving for authentic ramen and Japanese dishes.

Other new Bluhawk additions have included Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Cookie Co., Nekter Juice Bar, Chase Bank, Whataburger, European Wax Center and Of Course Kitchen & Co., which hosted its grand opening in July.

Local resident and former private chef Swetha Newcomb founded Of Course Kitchen & Company and signed a 10-year lease for the South Asian-inspired fine-dining restaurant.

