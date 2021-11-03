Boulevard Brewing Company plans holiday popup serving craft cocktails

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City staple is feeling festive as the holiday season begins.

Boulevard Brewing Company announced plans to turn its Beer Hall and Rec Deck into a holiday popup called “Rec Deck the Halls.

The popup opens to the public Dec. 3. Admission is $5 per person, seating is first-come, first-served, and reservations are required for groups over 10.

Boulevard said the 21-and-over popup will feature a cocktail menu with holiday-inspired options featuring Quirk Hard Seltzers, Fling Craft Cocktails, and barrel-aged beers. There will be a lot of shuffleboard, festive events and everyone will leave with keepsake glassware.

Organizers are also offering special holiday packages for groups between 10 and 40 people.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Kansas City G.I.F.T. The organization works to make a better future for all by investing in Black-owned small businesses.

This is the first year for Boulevard Brewery’s “Rec Deck the Halls” popup.

