Boulevardia is back for one night of pop-up fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia is still months away, but organizers want to give you a taste of the fun to help you get into the holiday spirit.

The festival is hosting a winter pop-up party Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Boulevard Brewing Company’s Beer Hall in the BLVD Tours & Rec Center. It starts at 5 p.m.

The first 40 guests to arrive and show proof that they’re following Boulevardia on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter will get a limited edition BLVDIA Stocking Cap.

Those who attend will also enjoy live music, drink specials and other surprises.

Boulevardia is making plans to return in full force in June. The popular festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said to mark your calendar now to plan to attend the event June 17-18.

Stay tuned to Boulevardia’s Facebook page for the latest information on the spring festival.