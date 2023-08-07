SHAWNEE, Kan. — Brookside Barkery & Bath, a local pet supplies and grooming company, is heading to Johnson County with two new locations opening soon.

Brookside Barkery announced it will open its third store at Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee, near Westlake Hardware and Price Chopper.

Owner Brian Murphy said they’re aiming for a soft opening in September with a grand opening in October.

The new Shawnee store’s grand opening will also coincide with the company’s 20th anniversary and a big sale.

By early 2024, Brookside Barkery also hopes to open a fourth location in Overland Park. Murphy said this will be the company’s largest store once it’s open.

Brookside Barkery said the new locations will have its usual pet products, grooming services and self-service bathing available.

The company already operates two locations, one in the Brookside neighborhood and one in Lee’s Summit. Just in 2020, the company moved its Brookside store into a larger building with more parking.

Murphy and his wife Jennifer bought Brookside Barkery from former owners Delena and Larry Stout, who recently retired.