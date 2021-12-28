Brookside Poultry Co. in Kansas City to close due pandemic struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brookside Poultry Co. will close next month due to pandemic challenges.

The fried chicken-focused restaurant, located at 751 E. 63rd St., announced Tuesday that it will close Jan. 29, and a new restaurant will take over the space afterward.

“We may emerge in a different space down the road with our fried chicken concept but for now, we’re taking a break,” Brookside Poultry Co.’s Chef Charles d’Ablaing said.

Brookside Poultry Co. said the restaurant will honor previously purchased gift cards through its last day.

“All of us have experienced some type of challenge since March 2020 — our professional struggle has been to keep a strong and steady business during the pandemic. Our exceptional team has been instrumental in helping Brookside Poultry Co. provide excellent food and service,” d’Ablaing said.

“The community’s support of my dream restaurant means everything to me, my wife, Silvia, and the Brookside Poultry team.”

D’Ablaing originally opened in 2018 as a tiny, 30-seat restaurant. By October 2020, Brookside Poultry Co. moved to a 3,000-square-foot space down the street

With Brookside Poultry Co. closing at the end of January 2022, chefs Shaun Brady and Graham Farris plan to take over the space. They’ll open open Brady & Fox’s, a casual, family-friendly Irish American restaurant and lounge, in the space during first quarter 2022.