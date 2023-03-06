KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Brookside store that provided a window to the world for decades is closing.

The owners of World’s Window say they’ve decided to close the store, 39 years after opening.

“Of course this time is bittersweet,” Jan Buerge, owner, said. “We are also looking forward to more time with family, leisurely travel, writing, photography and a host of other interests. We had no idea when we started as a tiny market stall in Westport in 1984 that we would grow numerous times including our move to Brookside.”

Jan and Lonnie Buerge have spent months trying to find a new owner for their store, but say it didn’t happen.

“I have learned so much over the years about our world and the people and cultures. A lifetime of learning and friendships has been the best part of our World’s Window journey,” Buerge said.

A going out of business sale at World’s Window started Monday, March 6. Discounts of 40% can be found throughout the store. The owners plan to increase discounts over the next two weeks.

The store will close later this month, according to its owners.