KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular restaurant chain is stepping up the summer heat with its new Blazin’ Knockout Sauce Challenge.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ new “flavor “hottest sauce” promises to be packed full of fire.

The sauce is made from a combination of nine of the hottest peppers available, including Devil’s Breath, Carolina Reaper, Scorpion, Ghost, Habanero, and Chile de Arbol. The sauce is so hot it has an age requirement and customers are required to sign a waiver before participating.

Wannabe fire-eaters who are at least 13 years old, and think they are up for the spicy challenge, can do it at any B-Dubs location, but there is a catch.

Anyone who accepts the challenge must finish 10 Blazin’ Knockout wings in 5 minutes or less — without using any water (or other beverage), food, other condiment, or napkins.

Bathroom breaks are not permitted during the 5 minutes and anyone who can’t keep it down is automatically disqualified.

In return, all participants will receive a Blazin’ Challenge headband and a scoop of ice cream to cool things down after the challenge. Other prizes are available for Blazin’ Rewards members who are at least 18 years old and successfully complete the challenge.

The challenge is only available for dine-in orders.

Information about prizes and complete rules for the challenge can be found at BuffaloWildWings.com.