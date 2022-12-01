KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a productive month for crews working on the new KCI Airport terminal.

The Build KCI team shared video of the work completed in November.

According to the airport, crews have installed about 90% of the new terminal’s wood ceilings. Build KCI says the wood is hemlock sourced from Missouri, as is the limestone that will be located on the hall’s back wall.

The terrazzo floors throughout the terminal are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

As you watch the video, keep in mind departing passengers will enter the check-in hall from the right side of the video. Airline ticket counters will eventually be added on both sides of the long hall.

There will also be art installed in the hall, like hanging birds that are a tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker.

At the checkpoint, travelers will be greeted by 17 security lanes that can be opened and closed, depending on the size of crowds, according to Build KCI.

All airline gates will be located past the security area in one of two concourses. Travelers will also find two large concession zones in those areas.

Passengers on flights that arrive at the airport will go downstairs to baggage claim, outfitted with seven luggage carousels, in the arrivals area. That area is located beneath the check-in hall.

The new $1.5 billion terminal is expected to open in March 2023, just weeks before the NFL Draft arrives in Kansas City.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.