KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a perfect fit at Kansas City International’s new airport terminal.

The Build KCI team conducted the first gate fit check at the new terminal Monday. The process is basically a walkthrough of everything that happens from the time a plane arrives at the airport to the time it pushes back from the gate for departure.

The exercise makes sure aircraft parking apron design and layout meets requirements. It also checks the boarding bridge connection for safety. Other procedures such as refueling, baggage handling and catering are also studied, according to Build KCI.

Crews used an Alaska Airlines plane painted in honor of Disney Pixar’s Toy Story to complete the check. Future checks will include other airlines and types of planes to make sure everything is operating smoothly.

Anyone can watch the entire gate fit check video provided by Build KCI online.

When the process is complete, Build KCI crews will evaluate results to determine if any changes are needed.

The city’s aviation department reports the terminal is on budget and will be ready to open in early 2023.

