KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Exciting transformations are taking place at the new KCI Terminal.

Projects are being checked off the to-do list every month now that crews are less than six months away from completing the massive project.

Build KCI shared a new video of all of the progress that crews made in the past month, including the new parking garage and elevators leading to seven levels and thousands of parking spaces.

Crews are also hard at work on the arrivals roadway, overhang, and check-in hall all travelers will use at the new terminal.

Inside the building, signs are being placed and the roof with skylights is complete. There are also signs directing travelers to gates and other amenities, such as a quiet room for parents traveling with children, restrooms, and areas specifically designed for nursing mothers.

The new KCI terminal will also be home to a new concourse connector, or people mover, something that is not available in the current terminals. The connector will help travelers get to and from different areas of the terminal quickly and efficiently.

The airport also showed off Concourse B and the new amenity node complete with chargers for phones and other devices.

Finally, the video shows off the new and upgraded baggage claim. It features multiple baggage carousels and a large area for travelers to wait for luggage.

The price tag on the project is expected to cost $1.5 billion and is expected to open to the public in March 2023.

