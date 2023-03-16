The Depot on Old Santa Fe (Rendering by Kittle Property Group Inc.)

A progressing proposal for new apartments in south Kansas City would push the total number of planned residences near Oracle Cerner’s Innovations Campus past 900.

Indianapolis-based Kittle Property Group Inc. recently filed final development plans for The Depot on Old Santa Fe, a garden-style community with 252 apartments.

The approximately $62 million project would be built on a 31.5-acre wooded site northwest of Old Santa Fe Road and 93rd Street, just east of Kansas City Southern railroad tracks from the Innovations Campus.

Kittle’s proposal encompasses a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units in seven three-story buildings. The project would be served by 422 surface parking spaces and 42 garage spaces. Community amenities are to include a fitness center, clubhouse with an entertainment area, computer station, pool, playground and pet park.

The Depot on Old Santa Fe would become Kittle’s second area project, after The Cottages at Bluebird Creek, a senior housing community in Liberty.

The developer and property manager has built more than 20,000 apartments in 18 states, housing upward of 35,000 people and representing more than $2.5 billion in investment since its 1948 inception.

