Bus service connecting Blue Springs and downtown Kansas City expected to return in October

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The KCATA plans to resume bus service from eastern Jackson County into downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as soon as October.

RideKC announced its 570 Blue Springs Express route will return with service between Blue Springs and Union Station.

The route used to operate Monday through Friday and picked up passengers at two locations in Blue Springs. One on north Missouri 7 Highway and a second location on Woods Chapel Road. The route carried riders to Union Station in the morning and made a return trip to Blue Springs in the afternoon.

The route was suspended in November 2020 because of COVID-19 and staff shortages.

A second express service to TMC-Lakewood is also expected to be restored starting October 3, 2021.