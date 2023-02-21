St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is selling his home in Leawood for $2.3 million.

Built in 2006, the 10,000-square-foot home at 13805 Canterbury St. has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It’s listed by Kristin Malfer, who leads Malfer & Associates and is affiliated with Compass Realty Group.

Amenities include a lanai — a type of outdoor porch — with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and bar overlooking a pool. The inside features a chef’s kitchen with an island, bar with wine room, dual vanities and closets in the main bedroom, walk-in steam shower, coffee bar and mini fridge, and tiled sunroom.

According to the listing, the home has had only one owner — Pujols.

Pujols, who attended high school in Independence, started his Major League Baseball career with the Cardinals in 2001. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers before returning to the Cardinals in 2022 for his final season.

See photos of Pujols’ home in the Kansas City Business Journal.