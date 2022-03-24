KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grocery store chain is offering shoppers a little something extra this weekend.

Cosentino Price Chopper locations announced times when shoppers can earn bonus gas discount rewards. It starts Friday, March 25 and ends Sunday, March 27.

If you already use the Chopper Shopper Reward program you know you can save on fuel with every qualifying purchase.

This weekend Price Chopper said shoppers can earn even more. Shoppers will earn extra points with every dollar spent at the store.

Save 25 cents/gallon on fuel with a $50 purchase on groceries

Save 50 cents/gallon on fuel with a $100 purchase on groceries

Save $1.25 cents/gallon on fuel with $150 or more grocery purchase during bonus rewards

The gas discount can be redeemed at participating QuikTrip and Cosentino Fuel Centers.

