KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All four major US cell phone carriers are working to make it as easy as possible to connect with friends and family in Ukraine.

Several phone companies are waving fees and offering free calls from the U.S. to Ukraine.

AT&T

Free calls for all customers and business customers from Saturday, Feb. 26 through March 7.

AT&T said unlimited texts to Ukraine are already included with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.

Customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived voice charges. You can find out additional info about the deal at AT&T/Ukraine.

T-Mobile and Sprint

T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls made to and from U.S. and Ukraine.

Calls made within Ukraine to local numbers are also included and customers will not be charged roaming fees.

Anyone who needs additional assistance or has questions is asked to call 611 or 1-800-937-8997.

Verizon

Verizon announced it would waive charges from consumer and business customers to and from Ukraine through March 10. Fees will also be waived from residential landline phones.

The company is also waiving voice and text roaming charges for customers in Ukraine.

Customers with international coverage plans can call Ukraine without using any minutes from their time-allotment.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Companies in other countries are also waiving fees.

Vodafone is one of the largest carriers in Europe. Starting Friday the company is offering free roaming for any customers in Ukraine. The company is also allowing small and medium-sized businesses to defer payments until at least March 15.

Deutsche Telekom is another European carrier and is making calls and texts free to Ukraine.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.