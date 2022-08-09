KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner agrees to pay $1.8 million to settle racial discrimination claims by the US Department of Labor.

The department claims the North Kansas City-based company discriminated against Black and Asian applicants during hiring from 2015 to 2019.

A routine compliance review alleged Cerner systemically discriminated against qualified Black and Asian applicants who applied for positions to work at five facilities in Missouri and Kansas. The job openings were located at the company’s Cerner Oaks Campus and Cerner Innovations Campus in Kansas City, Missouri; and at its Cerner Corp. and Cerner Continuous Campus North Tower in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Department of Labor said Cerner entered into an agreement to resolve the allegations voluntarily.

The agreement means Cerner will pay $1.86 million in back pay and interest to 1,870 applicants who applies for medical billing or patient account specialists, system engineers, software interns and technical solution analysts.

While Cerner denies the allegations, the company also agreed to monitor its hiring procedures to ensure they are free from discrimination.

Cerner provides information technology solutions to the healthcare industry. The company has federal contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Anyone who applied for a job at Cerner from 2015 to 2019, and believes they may have been prevented from getting a job because of race can learn more about the settlement through the Labor Department’s Class Member Locator.

