After spending more than a year on the market, one of Cerner Oracle’s large vacant office properties — the former Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County — might soon see new life through redevelopment.

A change-of-zone application was filed last week for a mixed-use renovation of the Continuous Campus at 10200 Abilities Way, a 63.5-acre property in the Village West area, near the Kansas Speedway and Legends Outlets Kansas City.

The Continuous Campus consists of two, nine-story conjoined Class A office buildings totaling 660,000 square feet and 2,599 surface parking spaces. Oracle Cerner listed it for sale to qualified office occupants and developers through Colliers International in September 2021, amid a shift to hybrid work for a majority of associates.

The campus’ current zoning, under a CP-2 general business district, already permits a range of project uses, including offices, hotels and mixed commercial and residential structures.

Its proposed change to a CP-3 commercial district still would allow those uses while “accommodating those businesses that are typically more offensive by reason of noise, commotion, appearance, hours of operation or general image as perceived by the public,” the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas’ code reads.

