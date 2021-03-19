Cerner puts a second property in Kansas City’s Northland up for sale

The Kansas City area’s largest private-sector employer seeks to unload not one, but two excess properties for new occupancy or redevelopment.

Cerner Corp. last week listed its Riverport property at 6711 N.E. Birmingham Road in Kansas City for sale through Colliers International, without a listed asking price.

Boyd Gaming originally operated the site as Sam’s Town Gambling Hall between 1995 and 1998.

Cerner’s Riverport Building in Kansas City (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

In April 2001, Cerner acquired the 32.4-acre site from Harrah’s Entertainment, which eventually became part of Caesars Entertainment. Caesars recently was purchased by Eldorado Resorts, which took on the Caesars Entertainment name.

As part of the 2020 merger, Eldorado sold Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, but it now owns Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino.