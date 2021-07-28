Cerner to sell Continuous Campus in Kansas City, Kansas, amid changing workforce

The Kansas City area’s largest private employer is preparing to list a third property for sale in 2021, further consolidating its office footprint amid its ongoing transition to a hybrid workforce.

In August, Cerner Corp. will initiate plans to sell its Continuous Campus at 10200 Abilities Way in Kansas City, Kansas, according to an internal message posted Wednesday to social media and confirmed by a spokesperson.

“With construction on the most recent phase of the Innovations Campus completed and a reduced demand for dedicated workspaces resulting from the transition to a predominantly hybrid workforce, the time was right to consider opportunities to reduce our physical footprint,” the message reads.

The North Kansas City-based health care IT company’s plans to seek a buyer for its Continuous Campus following its March listings of its Oaks Campus at 3315 N. Oak Trafficway and Riverport property at 6711 NE Birmingham Road through Colliers International.