Cerner’s plan to sell Kansas City, Kansas, campus could cost Sporting KC’s parent millions

Cerner Corp.’s historical connections to Sporting Kansas City’s parent company could end up costing the soccer club millions of dollars with the health care IT provider’s plan to sell its Wyandotte County offices.

The planned departure from the Continuous Campus could run afoul of local assurances Cerner made before building out and receiving incentives for the Kansas City, Kansas, offices.

However, Cerner will not face consequences. Rather, OnGoal LLC could foot as much as a $15 million bill over the next five years. Sporting’s parent was part of a $414 million development effort that linked construction of Cerner’s campus and what now is Children’s Mercy Park stadium.

Cerner and OnGoal accepted an obligation to park at least 4,000 jobs, with minimum average salaries of $54,000, or at least $216 million in annual payroll, at both the Continuous Campus and Sporting KC’s stadium by 2016, according to a 2010 agreement with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. The companies then were to maintain these job and payroll levels through 2026.

A 2010 stadium agreement between the UG and OnGoal affiliate Kansas Unified Development LLC also spelled out the obligation. It tasked OnGoal with paying $3.04 million for each year it and Cerner were found to have fallen short between 2017 and 2026. The UG would collect the penalties and forward them to the state.