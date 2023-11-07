KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City brand Charlie Hustle is ready for college basketball season, and this year, that includes signing new deals with local athletes.

Charlie Hustle has recently signed eight name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with Kansas and Kansas State athletes for new apparel.

KU men’s basketball players Hunter Dickinson, Elmarko Jackson, KJ Adams Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. all signed deals with Charlie Hustle last week.

They’ll be featured on a new collection of KU t-shirts available at Charlie Hustle.

This isn’t the first NIL deal for the KC brand. After the NCAA started allowing NIL deals in 2021, Charlie Hustle signed with KU’s Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot for new designs.

“Jayhawk fans always support their student-athletes and, with hope, fans will love our playful and unique designs for these basketball stars,” Charlie Hustle said in a release.

And Charlie Hustle isn’t stopping with the Jayhawks this season.

On Monday, the KC business launched a new K-State line, including Charlie Hustle’s first women’s basketball shirt called “Double Trouble” featuring guard Gabby Gregory and center Ayoka Lee.

“We had plans for an Ayoka design before the 2022-23 season, so celebrating the contributions of the women’s team has been long-awaited by our team,” Charlie Hustle said in a release.

“This will be our first design for a women’s sport, and it made sense to team up a student-athlete capable of 61 points in one game with one of the top wing players in basketball. We know K-State fans will love this.”

The line also includes shirts with KSU guard Tylor Perry and forward Arthur Kaluma.