Swinging by CVS, Target, and Walgreens this week could help you stock up on personal hygiene supplies without breaking your budget

The following deals are available using just your cell phone and without clipping paper coupons, but shoppers must have a Walgreens Reward Card, or a CVS Card to get the following prices.

There are many more deals available if you also have access to manufacturer coupons.

CVS

FOOD/SNACKS

Spend $8 on select Trident or Dentyne Gum Products and earn $4 EB Buy 2 Trident Multipack, 3ct., $4.19 each Pay $8.38 (plus tax) Earn $4 Extra Care Bucks Final cost $4.38 total (plus tax) — $.73 a pack (plus tax)



Select Blue Diamond Almonds 6oz. 2/$6 Buy 2 cans Then go to Fandango Rewards and Click “Get Started” Take a picture of your receipt and submmit it by Aug. 31, 2022. Follow the instructions on the website Once your entry is validated you will receive an email with a link to your $5 Rewards Final cost $1 total – 50¢ each (plus tax)



PERSONAL CARE

Buy 2 Speed Stick or Lady Speed Stick Deodorant 2/$6 and earn $3 EB Pay $6 Earn $3 Extra Care Bucks Final cost $3 total – $1.50 each (plus tax)



Buy 2 U by Kotex Products and earn $2 Extra Care Bucks Buy 2 U by Kotex Barely There Liners 18-Count, $1.89 each Buy 1, Get 1 50% off = $2.83 Earn $2 EB Final cost 83¢ total – 41¢ each (plus tax)



Buy 2 select L’Oreal Elvive Hair Care Products 2/$8 and earn $2 Extra Care Bucks Buy 2 = $8 Use the $4/2 L’Oreal Elvive Hair Care Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (Scroll down, coupon offer is on the right side of the page) Pay $4 Earn $2 Extra Care Bucks Final cost $2 — or $1 each (plus tax)



Remember to use your Extra Care Bucks to lower out of pocket expenses, or buy items that normally don’t go on sale!

For example, if you earn $6 in Extra Care Bucks this week, you can redeem them on two boxes of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Cereal. It’s buy one, get one, this week.

If you buy two boxes of cereal and use $6 in Extra Care Bucks you’ll get the cereal for a total of $0.29 (plus tax) for both boxes!

Target

These are just a handful of the deals available at Target this week. Make sure you check Target Circle for the items you buy to see if there are any additional discounts or coupons available to use.

*Ibotta is a rebate app. You won’t get the savings directly off your bill. Instead, savings accumulate and you can cash out or buy gift cards when your account reaches $20. More information about the Ibotta app can be found here.

*If you need school supplies, make sure and check out the options at Target this week, there are all kinds of sales.

Spend $100 on select Diapers, Wipes and Training Pants Free $30 Target Gift Card



Spend $20 on select Cosmetics Free $5 Target Gift Card



Buy 2 select Household Products Free $5 Target Gift Card



Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush $49.99 Free $10 Target Gift Card Pay $49.99 Get back $10 Target Gift Card Final price $39.99 (plus tax)



Buy Madden NFL23 & select Doritos Free $15 Target Gift Card Pay $64.68 (plus tax) for both items Earn $15 Target Gift Card Final cost $49.68 (plus tax) for both



Silk Next Milk Plant-Based Milk Redeem 25% off Target Circle Offer (exp. 8/26) Get $4.99 cash back via Ibotta when you buy Silk NextMilk Products (limit 1) Final cost FREE



Silk 64oz. Oat Milk Pay $3.29 (plus tax) Get $1.50 cash back via Ibotta when you buy Silk Oat Milk Products (limit 5) Final cost $1.79 (plus tax)



Tasty Bite Indian Cuisine Entree 10oz up to $3.24 Earn $3.24 cash back via Ibotta when you buy select Tasty Bite Entree (limit 1)

Final cost FREE!

Walgreens

You will need a Walgreens Rewards card and access to digital coupons that are available at Walgreens.com to score the following deals.

Follow each coupon link and then search the coupon area for the one you want to add to your card, or simply open your Walgreens App, and search each product from there.

FOOD/SNACKS

Select Blue Diamond Almonds 6oz. Buy 1, Get 1 Free Buy 2 cans Go to Fandango Rewards and Click “Get Started” Take a picture of your receipt and submit it by Aug. 31, 2022 Follow the instructions on the website O nce your entry is validated you will receive an email with a link to your $5 Rewards Final cost $0.99 total – 49¢ each (plus tax)



Select Nice! Nuts $2.99 (Regular price $5.49)



Buy 2 Kellogg’s Froot Loops Cereal 10.1 oz. Box, $4.29 each Pay $8.58 (plus tax) Minus Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale Use the $1/2 Kellogg’s Cereal digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/10) Final Cost $3.29 total – just $1.64 each (plus tax)



Oscar Mayer Wieners – 2/$8 Buy 1, Get 1 Free Pay $8 Minus Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale Final Cost $4 total or $2 each (plus tax)



Select Old El Paso Products — $2.99 each, plus Buy 1, Get 1 Free Buy 2 Old El Paso Taco Shells 12ct. 2.99 each Pay $5.98 Minus Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale Final cost $2.99 total or $1.49 each (plus tax)



PERSONAL CARE

Buy 3 select personal care products and earn $5 Walgreens In-Store Rewards Buy 3 Crest or Oral-B Dental Care Products $3 each Total = $9 Use the $2/1 Crest Toothpaste Product digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 8/27) Use the $2/1 Oral-B Product digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 8/27) Pay $5 Get back $5 In-Store Rewards Final price all 3 products for FREE



Select Band-Aid Products – Buy 1, Get 1 50% off Buy 2 Band-Aid Brand Flexible Bandages 30-Count $2.99 each Total = $5.98 Less buy 1, get 50% off sale = $4.48 Use the $2/2 Band-Aid Brand Bandages digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/11) Final cost $2.48 total or $1.24 each (plus tax)



Buy 2 Tresemme Hairsprays as low as $2.79 each Total = $5.58 Use the $4/2 Tresemme Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 8/27) Final cost $1.58 total or 79¢ each (plus tax)



Buy 2 Rimmel Lip Cosmetics as low as $3.99 Total = $7.98 Minus Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off sale Use the $4/2 Rimmel Cosmetics Walgreens STORE digital coupon (exp. 8/27) Final price $1.98 total or 99¢ each (plus tax)



Buy 2 Rimmel Extra Super Mascara Lash Value Pack 2ct. $4.99 each Minus Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off sale Use the $4/2 Rimmel Cosmetics Walgreens STORE digital coupon (exp. 8/27) Final price $3.49 total – or $1.74 per mascara (plus tax)



Buy $15 worth of Revlon Cosmetics or Beauty Tools and get $5 Walgreens In-Store Rewards Possible Deal Buy Revlon Creme Eye Shadow $5.99 Buy Revlon Eye Lash Curler $4.49 Buy Revlon Cuticle Trimmer $4.79 Total = $15.27

Use the $3/1 Revlon Eye or Lip Product digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/10)

Use the $4/2 Revlon Beauty Tools digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/10) Pay $8.27 Earn $5 In-Store Rewards Final cost $3.27 (plus tax) for 3 products



SCHOOL/OFFICE SUPPLIES

Select Bic School or Office Supplies – Buy 1, Get 1 50% off Buy 2 BIC Assorted Highlighters 5ct. $2.99 each Total = $5.98 Minus buy 1, get 1 50% off sale = $4.48 Use the $3/2 select BIC Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 8/28) Final cost $1.48 total or 74¢ each (plus tax)



Select Paper Mate or Sharpie Products Only 79¢ (regularly $2.79-$3.99 )



