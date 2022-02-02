Now reaching 55 breweries, the Kansas City scene has grown even as it endures challenges from the supply chain, raw materials, labor and the pandemic.

The metro area cracked open four new breweries in 2021. Get to know more about them, and meet the breweries that will come online in 2022.

Red Sash Brewing: 406 E. 18th St., Kansas City

Rash Sash takes over the former location of Border Brewing Co. in the Crossroads Arts District. It was founded by Pat Mitchell, a 2006 West Point graduate who served eight years in the Army.

Beers include Tango Down Pale Ale, Brown Chicken Brown Cow Brown Ale, Horns Upfront Pale Ale, Death Blossom Juicy IPA, Hammer 7 IPA, Brady’s Brew Baltic Porter, Frag Out Belgian Tripel, Ghost Round White Stout, Athena Sour Beer and Crayon Muncher Altbier.

The brewery has done several collaboration beers, including Friendly Strife Pilsner with Double Shift Brewing Co. and Brrrt! Cold IPA with Callsign Brewing Co., both locally based.

Mitchell hopes the brewery will be a friendly place for veterans and first responders to hang out.