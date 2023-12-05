SHAWNEE, Kan. — Chick-fil-A plans to demolish a former Applebee’s restaurant in Shawnee and build a new drive-thru only location.

The Shawnee Planning Commission unanimously approved the final site plan for the new fast-food restaurant at 11500 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The longtime Applebee’s restaurant on the site currently sits vacant after it closed in May.

Chick-fil-A plans to demolish the building and parking lot to build a new 2,700-square-foot restaurant. The site would also have an outdoor patio, drive-thru lanes with canopies and a parking lot.

The Shawnee Planning Commission approved the final site plan for a new Chick-fil-A. (Rendering via City of Shawnee)

The new restaurant would be drive-thru only, according to city records. There would be two drive-thru lanes and two pick-up areas, meaning customers wouldn’t have to merge like some other locations.

The company plans to include 54 spaces in its parking lot, allowing room for pickup orders and delivery drivers. The outdoor patio will have 24 seats and include a space for walk-up pickup orders.

If approved, city records show the new Chick-fil-A location would be located on the southwest corner of the property, allowing for maximum space for the drive-thru, parking and outdoor patio.

Chick-fil-A plans to employ 60-80 people at its new location. The company already has seven restaurants in Johnson County, including locations in Mission, Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe.

The Chick-fil-A plan will now move to the full city council for final approval. A city spokesperson said the plan likely won’t be on the agenda until the new year. It’s not clear when construction would start.