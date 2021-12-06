Chick-Fil-A to open new restaurant in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Chick-Fil-A will open a new restaurant in the Kansas City area Thursday, Dec. 9.

The new location at 9591 Metcalf Ave., in the 95 Metcalf South shopping center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The Chick-fil-A location will open for drive-thru only to serve guests safely. Customers can order online or through the Chick-fil-A app and pay for contactless orders.

Instead of a grand opening, Chick-fil-A will surprise 100 people making an impact in Overland Park with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The company will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will distribute the funds within the Kansas City area to fight against hunger.

The company selected Derek Nassick as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of a Chick-fil-A at West 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Nassick will be responsible for day-to-day business, including managing around 120 full-and part-time employees.