Chicken Salad Chick expanding in Midwest, including Kansas City area locations

KANSAS CITY — Restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick has announced a franchise expansion plan that will add dozens of stores in the Midwest, including in the Kansas City area.

Chicken Salad Chick already has about 150 locations across the South, Appalachians and even as close as the St. Louis area. But now the Atlanta-based company will expand further in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio in the next four years.

Chicken Salad Chick overall plan is to add 50 stores to its Midwest market.

That includes a location in Lee’s Summit, slated for a spring 2022 opening. The specific site hasn’t been announced. Including Lee’s Summit, the chain plans seven locations in Missouri with restaurants also in North Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Jefferson City.

In Kansas, Chicken Salad Chick said it hopes to open up to nine restaurants in Olathe, Lawrence, Manhattan/Junction City, Topeka and Wichita. The company also listed North Kansas City among its Kansas sites.

“Growing our presence across the Midwest is an exciting chapter for our growth story as we break into untapped markets with new franchise partners,” CEO Scott Deviney said.

Chicken Salad Chick touts its Southern-style chicken salad offered in a scoop or a sandwich. It comes in more than a dozen original flavors that are broken down into traditional, savory, fruity and nutty, or spicy. Guests can try options like Sassy Scotty (ranch, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese), Fancy Nancy (Fuji apples, seedless grapes and pecans) or Buffalo Barclay (a buffalo sauce flavor).

The restaurant also serves salads, soups, sandwiches and more. See the full menu here.