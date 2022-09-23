KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom steps up in a big way to help a Kansas City nonprofit.

The Chiefs said fans helped the organization raise more than $940,000 through Red Friday flag sales and the 50/50 raffle.

All of that money is being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

According to the Chiefs, Over the past 10 years, Red Friday sales have raised $4.5 million to help the organization assist families when they have sick children in hospitals.

“Wow! Chiefs Kingdom and the KC community showed up enormously for sick children and their families at Ronald McDonald House Charities of KC,” Tami Greenberg, CEO of RMHC Kansas City, said. “We are so thankful to the Chiefs for wrapping their arms around this charity, and to our McDonald’s founding mission partner for their lasting support. We are forever grateful for the impact Red Friday has on local families enduring the hardest of times.”

Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt and the Chiefs Red Coaters began the tradition of Red Friday and selling commemorative items around the city to raise money for local charities.

“Red Friday remains one of the most unique and impactful traditions in Chiefs Kingdom, and the outpouring of support continues to prove how this community can unite and rally behind a cause,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

