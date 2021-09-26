Chiefs lose, but fans still win with these freebies and deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mondays in the Chiefs Kingdom are always blue following a Chiefs loss. But several companies are stepping up to make Monday a little better.

KFC

KFC locations across the Kansas City metro are ready to feed hungry Chiefs fans. Mondays only KFC is offering BOGO chicken sandwiches.

MCDONALDS

Big Macs are also BOGO Monday, thanks to a sack from Derrick Nadi. Whenever the Chiefs record a sack, Big Macs at McDonald’s are buy one get one free the next day at Kansas City-area restaurants.

HY-VEE

Chiefs Fans can grab a free medium fountain drink, coffee or cappuccino when they buy any hot sandwich the day following a Chiefs game. Offer valid at H-Vee Gas or Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations in the Kansas City area.

Chiefs Fans, score a FREE Medium Fountain Drink, Coffee or Cappuccino with any hot sandwich purchase the day following a Chiefs game at Hy-Vee Gas or Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh!



Offer valid at Kansas City Area Hy-Vee Gas and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations. See store for details. pic.twitter.com/Mq8QUb4EPN — Kansas City Hy-Vee (@HyVeeKCMetro) September 26, 2021

PRICE CHOPPER

Fans who are looking to upgrade their gameday look may want to swing by a Price Chopper location first. Anyone who buys 4 participating General Mills products can get $50 off an online purchase at Fanatics. That’s also where you can read full terms of the deal and how to redeem your receipt.



EXTRA POINTS DEAL

This deal isn’t valid until Tuesday, but you can cash in on a $10 carwash at Club Carwash every week. Tuesdays only, get an MVP Wash ($25 value) for just $10. One dollar from each $10 wash on Tuesdays will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The only Club Carwash in the metro is near W. 119th St. and Blue Valley Pkwy in Overland Park. There are five other Kansas City locations planned.