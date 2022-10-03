Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become an investor in a company whose mission is to shrink the amount of plastic in the ocean.

Kelce joins a “roster of athlete and celebrity investors” by putting his money into Los Angeles-based ZenWTR, the company announced in a release.

ZenWTR puts alkaline water into bottles “made from 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic,” according to the release. The company, founded in 2020, aims to “rescue” 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025, and it uses as many as five recycled plastic bottles for every bottle it fills with its product.

After noting the importance of hydration for an athlete and calling ZenWTR his go-to choice, Kelce said in the release that “I love that each bottle helps prevent ocean pollution.”

Other athlete investors in ZenWTR include the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, NFL Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, surfer Kelly Slater and the National Basketball Association’s Tristan Thompson.

Celebrity investors include actors Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Zoe Saldana and Danny McBride. And in case that’s not enough validation or star power, Khloe Kardashian also invested in ZenWTR.