CLAYCOMO, Mo. — Ford is shutting down it’s F-150 truck line at Claycomo next week, meaning temporary layoffs, according to the union.

Ford said it has to shut down the line because of the global semiconductor chip shortage, but the rest of the Claycomo plant will remain open and operating.

In a letter posted by United Auto Workers Local 249, the union representing workers at the plant, the system shutdown will cause temporary layoffs for certain employees.

Truck system production and support employees will not report to work until Monday, March 7, unless otherwise notified.

All truck system TFT Employees will also be laid off during this time, according to the union.

According to the UAW, each laid off employee will receive a robocall or text if the return to work date changes.

Workers who are temporarily laid off are required to report unemployment to the State Unemployment Office.

This is the second time this month Ford has had to shut down the F-150 line because of chip shortages. Earlier this month, Transit production at the Claycomo plant was also impacted.

