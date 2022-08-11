BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Two companies plan to put down new roots in Blue Springs.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is building a new location in Sunset Plaza at 802 U.S. 40 Highway.

It will take the site of a building that formerly housed Pancho’s Mexican food. Crews have already demolished the building. The site will be cleared and construction on the new Chipotle will then begin.

The location is expected to be one of the company’s newer designed restaurants that includes a drive-thru and mobile pickup, according to the city.

The other business is under construction in a formerly empty lot near State Route 7 and Palo.

A spokesperson for the city said CommunityAmerica Credit Union bought the property and is building a new branch on the site.

The two businesses are in addition to four other restaurants that have either already opened in Blue Springs, or plan to open in the near future.

